Uncertainty looms large over the constitution of the elected Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir as elections for these bodies have been delayed due to the ongoing delimitation exercise and their terms will be expired by the end of this month.

Today five-year term of the Jammu Municipal Corporation ended on Tuesday and the term of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation has already expired on November 5.

Now the corporators of both the Corporation and Councilors of all Urban Local Bodies will be stripped of their power, perks, and position.

J&K Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) had earlier clarified the term of the members and the duration of the Municipal Corporations, Councils and Committees would expire after a lapse of five years from the date appointed for the first meeting of the respective Corporations, Councils, and Committees.

According to an order issued on November 1, 2023, by the Housing and Urban Development Department to the Director Urban Local Bodies, it has been clarified that the terms of all ULBs will be ended with the expiry of their terms.

"In terms of sections 13 and 14 of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act 2000 and Section 5 (1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act 2000, it is explicitly clear that the relevant and reckoning date for computation of five years of term of the members of the Corporations, Councils, and Committees and their duration shall be the date appointed for the first meeting. Therefore, the term of the members and the duration of the Corporations, Councils, and Committees shall expire after the lapse of five years from the date of appointed for the first meeting of the respective Corporations, Councils and Committees", the order reads.

The term of most of the other Municipal Councils and Committees is scheduled to end in November.

Last ULBs elections were held in October 2018 after a gap of 13 years

The last Urban Local Nodies elections were held in the erstwhile of Jammu and Kashmir in four phases from October 8-16 in 2018 after a gap of 13 years.

The BJP had emerged as a major political force in Jammu and Kashmir winning 212 Wards in Jammu province and 100 in Kashmir.

The party got the majority in 13 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Jammu including the prestigious Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), emerged as the single largest party in eight other Committees, and won 11 Municipalities in Kashmir. The BJP had, for the first time, managed to win seats in Kashmir councils and committees.

Powers of Mayors are to be shifted to Commissioners

As per the Acts of Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporations and Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Committees, powers of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor and Chairpersons of Councils and Committees will switch over to the Commissioners of Corporations and Administrators of Councils and Committees.

As per the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporations Act, the powers of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor are vested with the Commissioners of their term cease to exist. Similar is the provision for Municipal Councils and Committees, where the powers of the Chairpersons shift to Administrators.

Opposition parties are criticizing BJP for avoiding the electorate despite tall claims of development in Jammu and Kashmir.

LG says ULB elections after completion of delimitation exercise

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that elections for ULBs would be held after the completion of the delimitation exercise of respective wards.

Speaking after felicitating councillors of Jammu Municipal Corporation, whose tenure ends today, the LG said local body elections would be held after the completion of the delimitation exercise and reservation of wards for Other Backward Classes.

The LG's statement comes days after reports that there will be a delay in conducting ULB polls. On the occasion, LG also commended the councilors for serving people, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and ensuring municipal services in respective areas.