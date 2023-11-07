Seeking to downplay differences that cropped up among constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) amid assembly elections in five states, the vice president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Omar Abdullah said that the alliance is only for Lok Sabha elections.

Pointing towards the decision of some of the constituents of the I.N.D.I.A to fight against each other in the ongoing assembly elections in five states, Omar said, "If INDIA alliance did not want to share seats in the state elections, then they should have cleared it beforehand".

"I have been participating in the meetings, and the topic of whether the alliance is for assemblies or not, came up again and again, but there was no decision. And now the result is in front of everyone.

All members of the alliance are contesting against each other in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, etc.", Omar further said.

Omar further revealed that Congress also said that the I.N.D.I.A alliance is only for the Parliament elections. After the five state elections, all members should sit together and clear the differences so that our performance is not affected in the upcoming Parliament elections in 2024.

Earlier Omar said, "All is not well with the INDIA alliance".

Last week, Omar said that the situation within the opposition INDIA alliance was not good.

"All is not well with the INDIA alliance. Some internal squabbles, which should not have been there, can be seen, especially in the five states where elections are being held", Omar Abdullah stated.

"We have seen how the Samajwadi Party and Congress are fighting each other. Both are saying that they will contest all the seats in UP. This is not good for the INDIA alliance. Maybe after these state elections, we will meet again and will try to work together," Abdullah told reporters in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

No decision yet on alliance for J&K polls: Mehbooba

People"s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has already stated that no decision has been taken yet over contesting elections in Jammu and Kashmir in an alliance with other parties.

"No decision has been taken about that so far," Mufti told reporters in Ganderbal district on Sunday when asked if her party would contest the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, whenever they are held, in an alliance with the National Conference (NC) and Congress.