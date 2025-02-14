The Indian Premier League (IPL), a globally recognized cricket tournament, is facing organizational challenge in the state of Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), which previously held the responsibility of organizing the IPL matches in the state, has been dissolved. In its place, an ad hoc committee was formed last year to oversee cricket affairs in the state. However, the question of who will organize the IPL in Rajasthan remains unanswered, creating a sense of uncertainty.

Jaideep Bihani, the convenor of the ad hoc committee, has stated that the final decision rests with the state's Chief Minister, Bhajan Lal Sharma. I have a meeting with CM Sharma tomorrow and he will take a final call on it, Bihani told IANS, indicating that the decision-making process is underway. The situation is further complicated by the fact that the IPL was organized by the Sports Council, a state government entity, last year after the ad hoc committee was formed.

This has led to a tug-of-war between the Sports Council and the ad hoc committee, both claiming the right to organize the tournament. The ad hoc committee of the RCA has already approached the Sports Council to lease the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, a prominent venue for hosting IPL matches. Bihani has stated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has entrusted the ad hoc committee with the task of organizing the matches. He has warned that if the handover of responsibilities is not completed, he will escalate the matter to Chief Minister Sharma.

On the other hand, Sports Department Secretary Neeraj Kumar Pawan has maintained that IPL matches in Jaipur can only be organized under the supervision of the Sports Council, not the ad hoc committee. In a letter dated February 10, Bihani wrote to Secretary Pawan, emphasizing that the BCCI has authorized the ad hoc committee to manage the IPL matches in Jaipur. He urged the department to transfer control of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium to the committee to ensure adequate preparations.

Bihani also assured that the committee would pay Rs 20 lakh per match to the Sports Council for hosting IPL games at the venue. Secretary Pawan, while talking to media confirmed that clarity on the issue will emerge in the next few hours. However, Bihani reiterated that the final decision rests with the Chief Minister. The ball is in CM's court now, he added.

The 18th edition of the IPL is likely to commence on March 22 in Kolkata, and the official schedule for the tournament is awaited. The decision on who will organize the IPL matches in Rajasthan is crucial and eagerly anticipated by cricket fans and stakeholders alike. This situation is reminiscent of the unrest that occurred in the RCA following the change of power in Rajasthan. The then RCA President Vaibhav Gehlot, son of former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, had to resign.

