India's vice-captain Shubman Gill has etched his name in the annals of cricket history. The 25-year-old opener, known for his consistent performance, has become the fastest batter to score 2,500 ODI runs. This remarkable feat was achieved in his 50th match, breaking the previous record held by South Africa's Hashim Amla, who reached the milestone in 51 innings.Gill's record-breaking century came in the third and final One-day International against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium. His seventh ODI hundred was scored off just 95 balls, further cementing his reputation as one of the most consistent batters in the format. This milestone knock is a testament to Gill's exceptional talent and his ability to perform under pressure.

In addition to this, the Gujarat Titans captain has also reached another significant milestone - 5000 international runs in just 131 innings across formats. This achievement underscores his versatility as a player and his ability to adapt to different game formats. Gill's impressive performances in the ODI series against England have not gone unnoticed. His scores of 87 and 60 in the first two ODIs had already put him in contention for a top spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings. His century in Ahmedabad has further boosted his standing among the world's elite batters, propelling him to second place, overtaking India skipper Rohit Sharma.

Ahmedabad has proven to be a lucky venue for Gill. His love affair with the city as a batting venue continued as he delivered yet another dominant performance. The right-hander had previously registered his highest T20I score of an unbeaten 126 against New Zealand at the same venue in February 2023. A month later, he scored his maiden Test century on the same ground against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, making 128 off 251 balls. Across nine innings in Ahmedabad, Gill boasts an outstanding average of nearly 80, making it his second most productive venue after Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe, where he has also amassed over 400 runs. His performance in Ahmedabad is a testament to his adaptability and his ability to perform consistently across different venues and against different teams.

Gill's knock of 112 runs off 102 deliveries in the final ODI against England, comprising 14 boundaries and three maximums, was a masterclass in controlled aggression and strategic batting. His departure after this stellar performance was met with applause and admiration, marking the end of a memorable innings. Historically, cricket has seen many great players who have set and broken records. However, Gill's achievement stands out for its speed and the consistency with which he has performed. His record is reminiscent of the feats of legendary players like Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, who were known for their consistency and ability to perform under pressure.