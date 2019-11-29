Namish Taneja, who plays the role of Vivek in TV show Vidya, was rushed to hospital after he suffered a massive electric shock on sets, recently.

The unfortunate incident happened on Sunday, November 24, when Namish was shooting for a sequence, which required cardio-version, a medical procedure, being performed on him. The technicians forgot to switch off the machine and it resulted in the actor being electrocuted. Namish was admitted at a hospital for about 10 hours and although he resumed shoot two days later, he is still in shock as it could have killed him.

Actor still in shock

Talking about the accident, the actor told Bombay Times: "It happened while we were shooting in Vasai on Sunday (November 24). I was rushed to a nearby hospital, where I was admitted for about 10 hours. Later, I was shifted to another hospital. I am still in shock because I could have died."

The daily further reported that Namish has lodged a complaint at the Vasai police station, Mumbai, regarding the accident. Speaking about it, Namish added, "The hospital staff called the police, and I was left with no option but to register an NC citing negligence by the technicians. However, I have told them that my priority, as of now, is to recover and I don't want to file any official complaint."

The actor is still recovering and will soon resume shoot full-time. "I am under observation, but I am recovering. I shot for about five hours on Tuesday, and as advised by doctors, I am planning to rest for the next two-three days. Hopefully, I will resume the shoot full-time from Saturday (November 30)."

Namish is best known for his portrayal of Lakshya Maheshwari in hit show Swaragini and was also awarded with the Best Actor (Debut) for his role on the show. He was also part of MTV Webbed, Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo, Ikyawann and Pyaar Tune Kiya Kiya.