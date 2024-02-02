Social media sensation and controversial star Poonam Pandey has passed away. Yes, you read that right. An account on social media seemingly managed by Poonam Pandey's team has shared a statement regarding the same. The adult star was merely 32 years old. The actor at the time of her demise was in Kanpur her home town.

Poonam Pandey succumbs to cervical cancer

As per the Instagram page Poonam Pandey cervical cancer. Fans are in shock.

The post shared on her Instagram reads, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

As soon as the post was shared online. Fans of Poonam were left in disbelief.

A fan expressed shock saying, "What?"

Another fan wrote, "Is this real?" "I hope it's not some marketing gimmick coz it's a disaster if it's true. Rest in Peace," wrote a fan.

Another fan wrote, "I can't believe... real?"

Professional front

Poonam Pandey was seen in 'Lock Upp' which was hosted by none other than Kangana Ranaut. During her stay in 'Lock Upp' as well, she was never far from controversies. During the show, she had once promised fans that she would go topless if they saved her from the eviction. Although she didn't go naked but went topless and promised fans that she would complete her promise when she came out of the house.

Poonam Pandey is an Indian model and an erotic actress. She debuted in Bollywood with the film Nasha in 2013.

Note: This is a developing story. Further details about her cremation and family statement is awaited.