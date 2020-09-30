Mukesh Ambani's wealth has always raised eyebrows, but the recent revelation will race your heartbeat as well. India's richest man and world's fourth-richest person didn't stop adding wealth to his fortune - thanks to his successful conglomerates. Let's run those numbers.

According to IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020, Ambani has been making Rs 90 crore every hour since the lockdown began in late-March. Simple math reveals, he made a whopping Rs 1.5 crore every minute, which would take many a lifetime. His total wealth rose by Rs 2,77,700 crore to Rs 6,58,400 crore, retaining the coveted richest Indian title for the ninth consecutive year as per IIFL.

Mukesh Ambani is also the only Indian to feature in the top 5 global rich list. But what's more interesting is the fact that his total personal wealth is higher than the combined wealth of next five billionaires in the list, which includes some tycoons like Adani family, Azim Premji and Hinuja brothers.

When Ambani's wealth took a hit earlier this year, many were left to wonder. His wealth had dipped 28 percent to Rs 3,50,000 crore. But the forthcoming months were going to turn those tables forever. The $20 billion fund-raising spree from investors for Reliance Jio only added to his wealth, which was already on an upward trajectory. Mukesh Ambani's latest wealth that puts him on top of the charts is a mind-boggling Rs 6,58,000 crore figure.

IIFL Hurun Rich List 2020

Indians with more than Rs 1,000 crore wealth cross the 828-mark in the 2020 edition of the rich list. With rising new wealth creators such as innovative startups, family businesses with strong professional management, investors who believe in the India story, and a demographic advantage that is inferior to none, India's wealth creation story is still yet to reach the half-way mark, the report said. The richest woman in the list is Smita V Crishna, of Godrej with Rs 32,400 crore, followed by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, of Biocon with a wealth of Rs 31,600 crore.

Being home to 217 individuals that comprise 26 percent of the list, Mumbai is the residential capital of India's wealthy, followed by New Delhi and Bengaluru. In the year 2020, Mumbai registered an increase of 41 individuals from the rich list, while New Delhi lost 5 of them. More than half of the new additions in IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020 are contributed by top three cities this year -- this was 36 percent last year. Further, with 248 and 128 entrants respectively, Maharashtra and Delhi are the preferred states of residence for individuals in IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020.