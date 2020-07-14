Mukesh Ambani is the idol for many businessmen and entrepreneurs in India and the RIL chairman has never run short of giving more and more reasons why he's fans are right to admire him. Of late, Reliance Industries has been in the news after closing several billion-dollar-deals, which made Reliance debt-free well ahead of March 2021 deadline. But that's just one of many achievements of the Reliance chief, and now he's got another feather in the hat.

Mukesh Ambani is now the world's sixth-richest man with a net worth of $72.4 billion that's roughly Rs 5.44 lakh crores. The Indian billionaire added $2.17 billion to overtake SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk as well as Alphabet co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, Bloomberg's Billionaires Index revealed. What's interesting is that just last week, Ambani overtook Warren Buffet to become the world's seventh-richest man. In a matter of less than one week, Ambani overtook two billionaires.

Ambani's RIL shares have more than doubled from a low in March. The company's digital unit, Reliance Jio, attracted billions of dollars from conglomerates including Facebook, Silverlake, Qualcomm, and others. It is reported that Google is planning to invest $10 billion into the company. As for Ambani's wealth, he added almost $7.9 billion to his fortune over the past 22 days due to a sharp rally in Reliance's shares.

Lesser known facts about Mukesh Ambani

Here are some lesser-known facts about Ambani before he shot to fame and wealth and some excerpts from his personal life and current life.