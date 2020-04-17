Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be dating each other. The two are often spotted on dinner dates and spending time with each other. At the Holi party organised by the Esha Ambani at her Piramal house, this year was attended by Bollywood biggies that had Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. A video of the party had gone viral where the two were seen together throughout the party and Vicky made sure to take complete care of his ladylove.

With their dating rumours going strong with each passing day, fans are equally anxious to know the net worth of their favourite stars.

Katrina Kaif's net worth

Katrina Kaif began her career in the showbiz with some modelling assignments. She made her acting debut in Bollywood with the 2003 movie Boom. The actor is known as a wonderful actor, dancer, performer, fitness freak and also a great businesswoman.

According to media reports, her net worth is approximately Rs 128 crores. She is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Her major earnings come from movies, endorsements, stage shows and from her makeup brand 'Kay'. As per media reports, the Welcome actor charges a whopping Rs 10 crores per film. Now let's have a look at Katrina's rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal's net worth.

Vicky Kaushal's net worth

Vicky Kaushal has created a place in audiences' hearts with his stellar performances. Vicky Kaushal started his career in the film industry by assisting Anurag Kashyap in Gangs of Wasseypur and also went on to play minor roles in two of Anurag Kashyap's projects. He made his mark in the industry with the critically acclaimed film Masaan. Since then he hasn't looked back. The actor also won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his commercially successful movie, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

According to various media reports, his net worth is approximately Rs 21 crores. After giving back to back hits, Vicky Kaushal has hiked up his fees to Rs 3 crores per film. He also owns a Mercedes Benz GLC SUV car.

Vicky Kaushal on rumors of dating Katrina

Katrina has maintained silence on the rumours surrounding Vicky Kaushal but Vicky did open up on the rumours of him dating Katrina. "I hope you respect this... I really want to guard my personal life to some extent because if you open up, it leads to discussions and interpretations and misinterpretations. That is something I am not inviting," Vicky Kaushal told Bollywood Hungama.