In a shocking incident, a police officer was shot dead by terrorists in Kenalwan area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday evening, October 19.

The terrorists attacked the officer, who was identified as Inspector Mohammad Ashraf, as he was returning home after offering prayers, according to the local media reports.

The area has been cordoned off

The inspector was rushed to hospital in critical condition. However, the doctors declared him brought dead on arrival, they said.

A police officer confirmed the killing of the cop. "The area has been immediately cordoned off," the officer added.