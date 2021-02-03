In what might come as a major financial blow to South Africa, Australia has decided to drop out of the upcoming Aus vs SA test series. The test series was slated to start on March 3 and end on March 25. Prior to this, England had also pulled out of the white-ball tour in November after a few members of the team had tested positive. Australia has cited Covid–19 and "unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players" as the reason behind their decision.

"Due to the public health situation in South Africa, which includes a second wave and a new variant of the virus, and following extensive due diligence with medical experts, it has become clear that travelling from Australia to South Africa at this current time poses an unacceptable level of safety and health risk to our players, support staff and the community," Cricket Australia tweeted.

Cricket fans react

After Australia made the statement, social media has seen some extreme comments on the team. From racism, Australia's loss against India to South Africa's health facilities; netizens have made quite an insensitive and nasty show on the whole episode.

"Not only is your country a failure at keeping you safe, the school system is obviously a joke as well lol," said a user.

"Australia scared to play in SA due to fear of losing Aussies are mentally destroyed before tour," another wrote.

"Just wanted a clarity India has 8000 cases per day South Africa 5000, England is touring India but Australia finds it is risky to tour South Africa, I guess CA wouldn't have guts to take same decision if it was India Tour...Money speaks," a Twitter user wrote.

"Its got to do with the SA variant I guess," said an internet user.

"Nick, just wonder if you'll have the guts to take this decision if it was a tour to @BCCI? Who the f*** cares about poor @OfficialCSA who are already bust & going under as it is!" netizen expressed on Twitter.

CSA left frustrated

Reacting to CA's decision, Cricket South Africa Director of Cricket – Graeme Smith said, "We are extremely disappointed by the decision of CA. CSA has been working tirelessly in recent weeks to ensure that we meet every single expectation of CA. This was set to be our longest tour in a bio-secure environment [BSE] comprising a three-match Test series that was scheduled to begin with Australia's arrival later in the month. So to be informed about the CA decision at the eleventh hour is frustrating."