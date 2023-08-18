The edtech platform Unacademy has dismissed an educator named Karan Sangwan, who sparked controversy by encouraging students to support knowledgeable candidates in elections, rather than those "who only know changing names."

Roman Saini, co-founder of Unacademy, stated that Sangwan's actions violated the company's 'Code of Conduct,' necessitating his dismissal from the platform. The development attracted the attention of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who questioned whether advocating for educated candidates is a punishable offense.

Saini, in a tweet, emphasized Unacademy's commitment to delivering quality education and maintaining an impartial learning environment.

Saini explained, "The classroom is not a platform for expressing personal opinions that could improperly influence them. Given the circumstances, we had no choice but to part ways with Karan Sangwan due to his violation of the Code of Conduct."

In response to news of Sangwan's dismissal, Arvind Kejriwal questioned whether advocating for educated candidates is a punishable offense.

"I have respect for those who are uneducated, but public representatives must possess education. In this era of science and technology, illiterate public representatives cannot contribute to the modern India of the 21st century," the Delhi Chief Minister remarked.

Supriya Shrinate, spokesperson for the Congress party, criticized Unacademy and shared screenshots of Saini's past tweets praising demonetization as a "surgical strike on corruption" and a selfie of Unacademy founder Gaurav Munjal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It's disheartening to see an education platform run by individuals who succumb to pressure and lack the courage to support citizens who rise against all odds. Such feeble-minded individuals are ill-suited to run an educational platform," Shrinate stated.

Sangwan, on the other hand, revealed his intention to address the controversy on his YouTube channel on August 19.

"In recent days, a video has been circulating widely, leading to a controversy that has had repercussions not only for me but also for many of my students who are preparing for judicial services examinations. I, along with my students, am grappling with the consequences of this situation," Sangwan stated.

British-era laws

In the video that has gained traction on social media, Sangwan can be heard urging students to vote for educated politicians. He seemingly discusses recent bills introduced in the Lok Sabha by the BJP-led government aimed at modernizing British-era laws such as the IPC, CrPC, and Indian Evidence Act.

Expressing his frustration that his notes on criminal laws had become obsolete, Sangwan remarked, "I'm at a loss whether to laugh or cry, considering the amount of effort I've put into preparing these notes, bare acts, and case studies. It's a collective effort. You also have your responsibilities."

He added, "However, remember this one thing. In the future, vote for candidates who are well-educated, so you won't have to face a similar ordeal. Understandably?"

Sangwan went on, "Choose someone educated, someone who comprehends matters. Avoid electing individuals who merely engage in name changes. Make your decision wisely."