The top United Nations (UN) official for communicating the world organisation's news has said that it was committed to communicating with Hindi audiences and plans to launch a WhatsApp channel in the language.

Speaking at the Hindi Diwas celebration here on Friday, Ian Phillips, the Director of News and Media, said, "We are committed to promoting the priorities of the UN and communicating with target audiences in Hindi, whether it's on peace, human rights, sustainable development, climate or gender."

"In a world where artificial intelligence is gaining ground, India has a major role to play, and the Hindi language remains a key channel to communicate with millions who represent the next generation of leaders," he said.

The celebration was attended by a visiting delegation of Indian members of Parliament headed by Birendra Prasad Baishya and diplomats from several countries who spoke of their linguistic links to India.

India's Permanent Representative P. Harish said that in a multi-lingual, multicultural, and multi-ethnic nation like India, Hindi "bridges the gap between the diverse population with different backgrounds and cultures."

"Language plays a determining role in shaping the cultural and social identity of people in a diverse country like India," and Hindi "becomes an expression and a vehicle of cultural heritage and unity," he said.

He asserted that "the Hindi language played an unprecedented role in uniting the country during the difficult days of India's freedom struggle" and "as a bridge language, played a central role in carrying forward the spirit of the freedom struggle to every corner of the country."

As the language with the third-highest number of speakers, after English and Mandarin, Hindi "has transcended geographical boundaries to emerge as a popular language around the globe on the strength of our diaspora, as well as the prominence of Bollywood and classical literature."

Mauritius's Permanent Representative Jagdish Koonjul said that in his multiracial, multicultural and multi-lingual country, "Hindi holds a place of profound significance."

The indentured labourers carried India "in their hearts as a precious link to their homeland, India, (and) despite numerous challenges, Hindi thrived in the country, becoming not just a means of communication but a bridge to preserve tradition."

Lok Bahadur Thapa, the permanent representative of Nepal, said Nepali and Hindi languages have common linguistic roots as both evolved from Sanskrit and share the common script of Devnagari.

Guyana's Deputy Permanent Representative Trishala Simantini Persaud recalled that 186 years ago, Indians who came as indentured labourers by the British to work in sugar plantations brought "their rich culture, traditions, and languages, including Hindi."

While the majority of their descendants cannot speak Hindi "due mainly to a colonial culture promoting English," she said, "numerous Hindi words and their local derivatives have been integrated into Guyana's multi-ethnic, diverse cultural tapestry and have been fused into Guyanese Creole."

Varsha Sujata Ramratan, the Charge d'Affaires of Suriname, said, "The Hindi language is a very well respected language and very popular in our country."

Many people in Suriname speak Hindi in addition to Surinaams, and "this is reflected every day during several religious rituals at several mandirs," she said.

India's Permanent Mission conducted Hindi competitions for essay-writing, poetry and recitals and the winners were awarded prizes at the event.

