UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condoled the death of Bollywood star Dilip Kumar who had an international following.

"We send our deep condolences to his family, his legions of fans throughout the world," Guterres's Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

In a sign of Kumar's sway beyond India, it was a Pakistani journalist who mentioned the actor's death to Dujarric at his daily briefing.

The 98-year-old actor's fandom spread across the world a" beyond South Asia and especially into the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean.

Kumar, who was born in pre-Independence Peshawar that is now in Pakistan, starred in over 60 films during his 54-year movie career and also produced movies. He died on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Cine bodies express condolences

The Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) and the Cine Artist Welfare Trust (CAWT) issued a condolence message on Wednesday expressing grief at the demise of legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar.

Titled "Homage to Dilip Kumar Saab", the message read: "We have woken this morning to the most grief-stricken news that our beloved Dilip Saab is no more. Wish he was alive for few more years to achieve the much-deserved centenary mark, but God's will was otherwise. His body may have left us but his body of work will remain immortal.

"An institution by himself, he enthralled the audience world over through many generations. Though he was symbolised as a Tragedy King in reel life, in reality he was an epitome of humanity who only wished happiness to everyone. Vacuum created now is hard to be refilled... As we now pray for his soul to rest in eternal peace, we express our heartfelt condolences to his family and Saira ji in particular.

"We aren't saying adieu because Dilip Saab will stay in our hearts forever. Thanks and regards," the message ended, signed by Vikram Gokhle, Honorary President, CINTAA, and Pankaj Dheer, Honorary Chairman, CAWT.