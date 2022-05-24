The 'pace sensation' Umran Malik was accorded rousing reception as he reached Jammu this afternoon after his selection in the Indian team for the coming T-20 series with South Africa.

A large number of people were gathered at his residence at Malik Market on the outskirts of Jammu city to greet the "Jammu Express" for creating history.

Keeping in view the rules and regulations of the BCCI, Umran Malik avoided interaction with media persons but his father Abdul Rashid Malik could not control his emotion after meeting his son.

"He returned after a gap of two and half months. It's a great moment for us", Abdul Rashid told media persons. The proud father expressed his gratitude to the whole country for supporting his son.

Lt Governor meets Umran Malik, his family

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday evening met Umran Malik and congratulated him on the selection in Team India for T20 Series against South Africa.

While appreciating Umran Malik's hard work, the Lt Governor said that his remarkable achievement is a proud moment for the entire Jammu Kashmir and it will motivate and inspire many more youths from the UT to follow in his footsteps and bring laurels to Jammu Kashmir and the country.

"As a sporting genius and a global sporting icon, Umran will continue to inspire our youth not only in sports but also in other areas of human endeavour," Lt Governor said.

"Jammu Kashmir has the potential to achieve excellence in international sporting events and the administration is committed to popularize a robust sports culture among children and the youth. I call upon our youth to develop a strong winner's instinct," observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also thanked Umran's parents and family members for their support and sacrifice.