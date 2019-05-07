Umpires have gained a lot of unwanted attention in this season of IPL. The latest incident bringing players into dispute with the officials was the dubious call of no-ball by umpire Nigel Llong during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 4. But the reaction of the umpire to the entire episode left its mark in the form of a damaged door, for which the English umpire is going to pay damages.

How it all started?

The whole controversy erupted when Umesh Yadav was bowling the last over of Sunrisers' innings. After the call of no-ball had been made, the replays on the big screen showed that it was an error from the official. This led to heated conversations between RCB captain Virat Kohli and Llong with Umesh Yadav joining in. After the innings concluded, it has come to light, the ICC Elite Panel official kicked the door of the umpire's room while walking in. The Englishman will now have to pay for the repair of the door to the authorities of M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore.

It must be remembered that this is the second time Virat Kohli felt hard done by an umpire's howler. Earlier in the season, when the Bengaluru-based team was playing against Mumbai Indians, Lasith Malinga bowled a no-ball on the last delivery of the match with RCB needing 7 to win. But the umpires didn't notice it and the match concluded with victory to MI. When the umpiring mistake was pointed out in replays, Kohli articulated his disappointment without any reservations. There was also the infamous episode of MS Dhoni walking out on to the field even after being dismissed to argue with umpires over a contested decision.

But the fine is not where the troubles for umpire Llong would end. As per a PTI report, he may face a BCCI enquiry also for his conduct. The Englishmen is scheduled to officiate in the Final of the league slated to take place at Hyderabad on May 12.

Troubles in the past

This is not the first time that the 50-year old official has found himself accused of having made a bad decision. During Sachin Tendulkar's farewell series against West Indies in 2013, he had given the Little Master out, leg before wicket, in the first innings of the first Test at Kolkata. Many thought that the decision was wrong and he was even booed by the crowd during the presentation ceremony on conclusion of the series.

However, the same umpire also stopped Steve Smith from asking for a review after he had received a signal from the team dressing-room during Australia's tour to India in 2017. Sometimes, it's useful to remember that umpires are humans too, like players. If the latter are allowed to make mistakes, so should be the former.