With social distancing being the central preventive control measure against the novel coronavirus infection, people are finding new and innovative ways to put it in practice.

At Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP), where the staff is on the field although the park remains closed due to the nation-wide lockdown, officials have come up with an idea of using umbrellas to help maintain the prescribed distance between each of their workers.

Golf umbrellas for distancing

The measure, the officials say, will be practiced even after the lockdown when the park is reopened for visitors.

The giant green golf umbrellas which were initially provided to the zoo visitors are now utilised by the workers, animal caretakers, biologists, and doctors there.

"We had these umbrellas three months ago. Those who wished to use them could deposit ₹500 and return it after using it. Now, it has become handy to maintain distance," BBP Executive Director Vanashri Vipin Singh spoke to the media on the innovative idea for assuring the safety of their employees.

"We are coming up with an SOP with new strategies to help maintain these protocols once the lockdown is lifted and we open the park to visitors. We will probably be giving them to groups of visitors who come together, for instance an umbrella for a family," she added.

The BBP officials have also released an official statement regarding the same.

The biological park covers an area of 260.5 km² has been remained closed since the implementation of the nation-wide lockdown. Nearly 22 leopards, 17 lions and 3 tigers are spotted in the park along with the other animal varieties.

Meanwhile, 11 new cases on Covid-19 have been reported in the state, with the total count spiking to 534. Many regions in Karnataka, including Bengaluru urban, still remain under red zone categorisation, following the strict lockdown measures and police surveillance.