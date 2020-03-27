Karnataka on Friday, March 27, said that a 60-year old succumbed to the novel coronavirus pandemic, taking the number of fatalities in the state due to the infection to three.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy commissioner K Rakesh Kumar said that the patient, a resident of Tumkur, had travelled to the national capital from Bengaluru by train on March 13.

He passed away in an isolation ward in Tumakuru district government hospital at around 10.45 am today.

The man who is a native of Sira reached New Delhi on March 7 following which he stayed at Jamia Masjid as he could not find a room in the nearby lodge in the national capital.

On March 11th, he left for Bengaluru from Delhi and reached Sira on March 14. Upon his return, he visited a doctor at the government hospital in Tumakuru on March 21 as he developed fever, cough.

7 fresh cases reported in Karnataka

As many as seven people tested positive for Covid-19 in Karnataka on Friday -- taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 62, the Karnataka Health Department confirmed in its latest bulletin.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread over 170 countries, affected more than 5 lakh people and causing over 24,00 death. In India, cases have surged past 720, with the number of deaths at 17.