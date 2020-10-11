When was the last time you buried your nose in a gripping crime story that captivated you? If you are all in for some nail-biting crime stories, make space for The Good, the Bad and the Unknown on your bookshelves. Written by Raj Tilak Roushan, this book is a fine collection of 18 crime short stories.

From making it to the list of The Curious Readers for the books to look out for in January 2020 and to being highly recommended for police officers fresh into their jobs, 'The Good, the Bad and the Unknown' has garnered love and excellent reviews from readers.

It was at Number one in the list of new releases under 'True Accounts' and 'Anthologies' categories for more than six weeks after its international release on Amazon India.

About the author:

Raj Tilak Roushan, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Osmanabad, Maharashtra is an IPS officer of the 2013 batch of Maharashtra cadre. The IPS officer hails from Bihar who is also an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur. Soon after his degree, he qualified the Indian Police Service (IPS).

The world of 'The Good, the Bad and the Unknown'

A collection of short stories, The Good, the Bad and the Unknown takes the reader into the minds of criminals and police officers. Gripping and unputdownable in its storytelling, the collection depicts not only the seedy underbelly of our society but also tries to show what motives people around us and people like us have to take up a life of crime.

So, what makes this crime genre book stand apart from others? It draws from the experiences of an IPS officer and an IITian, focusing on the subtleties of modern Indian society and human interactions through the lens of crime.

The characters are a broad mix, from the posh and pompous to the snarky and mean and then the downright nasty. It's the dialogue that brings them alive: broad use of the vernacular, dry humour never far from the lips and the effortless authenticity of the banter. It just feels right.' - Author Smarak Swain

Real rural and small-town India in all its paradoxically complex rawness.

Sandipan Deb, an Indian author and journalist having worked at key positions in Outlook, OPEN, Financial Express, Swarajya says following about the book. The stories in RTR's book are police procedurals. Most of them, if not all, are obviously based on real events. Many of them are disturbing, many don't have happy endings—in some, there is not even any form of satisfying closure.

Justice, in an ideal sense, is not always served. But this is real rural and small-town India in all its paradoxically complex rawness. These are real cases, real ethical and moral questions that our policemen have to grapple with every day and night.'