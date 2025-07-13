ULFA-I Drone Strike Allegations: Indian Army Denies Involvement

The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), a banned militant group, has accused the Indian Army of conducting drone strikes on its eastern headquarters in Myanmar. According to ULFA-I, these alleged attacks resulted in the deaths of 19 of its members and injuries to another 19. Among those reportedly killed was senior ULFA-I commander Nayan Medhi. The group also claimed that members of other insurgent factions, including the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF), were present at the camp and suffered casualties.

In response, the Indian Army has firmly denied any involvement in such operations. Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, PRO Defence Guwahati, stated, "There are no inputs with the Indian Army on such an operation." This denial is supported by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who clarified that neither the state police nor the Indian Army had conducted any drone strikes on ULFA-I camps. Sarma emphasized, "Assam Police is not involved in this incident. There has been no strike from the soil of Assam."

The situation is further complicated by the internal dynamics within ULFA-I and other insurgent groups. Sources suggest that the alleged attack could be a result of infighting among these banned outfits rather than a cross-border offensive by India. The India-Myanmar border has long been a hotspot for insurgent activity, with militant groups exploiting the porous terrain to establish bases. Myanmar, under the military rule of the Tatmadaw, is currently experiencing a surge in attacks by various militant outfits, adding to the region's instability.

Regional Security Concerns

ULFA-I, led by Paresh Barua, is reportedly at a critical juncture. With only one senior functionary, Arunodoy Dohotiya, remaining in Myanmar, the group is facing significant challenges. Another senior commander, Rupom Asom, was arrested by Assam Police in May, further weakening the outfit's leadership. Barua, who is believed to have strong ties with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and is reportedly residing in the border areas of China, Myanmar, and India (Arunachal Pradesh), is said to be at the lowest point of his militant career.

The Indian security establishment is deeply concerned about the ongoing fighting near the India-Myanmar border. In May 2025, a confrontation with security forces in Manipur's Chandel district resulted in the deaths of at least 10 militants, underscoring the persistent security challenges along the frontier. The Indian government is closely monitoring the situation, with the state government of Assam tracking developments and expecting further updates through official channels.