Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, on Saturday urged Apple CEO Tim Cook to stop supplying products and services to Russian users as a response to its invasion of Ukraine.



In an open letter posted on Twitter, Fedorov said he has contacted Cook to block the App Store for people in Russia.



"I've contacted @tim_cook, Apple's CEO, to block the Apple Store for citizens of the Russian Federation, and to support the package of US government sanctions!," he said.





"I appeal to you to stop supplying Apple services and products to the Russian Federation, including blocking access to the App Store!a added Fedorov who is also the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.



The Joe Biden administration issued tough sanctions on Russia on Thursday, including measures that prevent Apple and other US companies from providing services to the Russian military or ministry of defense.



However, Fedorov asked Cook to stop App Store services for Russian users too.

"We are sure that such actions will motivate the youth and active population of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression," Fedorov wrote to Cook.





The administration of US President Joe Biden will also sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine, the White House has confirmed.



"In alignment with the decision by our European allies, the US will join them in sanctioning President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov and members of the Russian national security team," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told a regular news briefing on Friday.