The Ukrainian Parliament approved the government's 2025 budget, which prioritises military expenditures, social support and economic recovery, the Finance Ministry said.

The budget allocates 2.23 trillion Ukrainian hryvnias (about $54 billion), out of a general budget of 3.6 trillion hryvnias (about $87 billion), for security and defence in 2025, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the ministry on Tuesday.

Revenues, excluding grants and other international aid, are projected to total 2.05 trillion hryvnias (about $49.6) next year.

Ukraine is counting on receiving $38.4 billion in international aid to cover the budget deficit.

The budget also forecasts a GDP growth of 2.7 per cent next year, with inflation at 9.5 per cent.

