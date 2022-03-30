Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that the Ukraine's indirect losses from the conflict with Russia are estimated at more than $1 trillion, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

"The losses, calculated indirectly, taking into account the losses in the coming years, amount to more than a trillion dollars," Shmyhal was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The cost of direct damage to Ukraine's public buildings, bridges, roads, civilian and military infrastructure caused by the attacks is estimated at about 270 billion dollars, he said.

He projected that Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) will shrink by 35 per cent this year due to the conflict. Ukraine's GDP was up 3.4 per cent in 2021 after a 3.8-per cent decline in 2020.

IAEA chief visits Ukraine

Meanwhile, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi has arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday for talks with senior Ukrainian officials on delivering urgent technical assistance to ensure the security of the country's nuclear facilities.

The aim of Grossi's visit is to "initiate prompt safety and security support to Ukraine's nuclear facilities," which will include sending IAEA experts to prioritized facilities and the shipment of vital safety and security supplies including monitoring and emergency equipment, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the IAEA.

"The military conflict is putting Ukraine's nuclear power plants and other facilities with radioactive material in unprecedented danger," Grossi was quoted by the statement as saying.

"We must take urgent action to make sure that they can continue to operate safely and securely and reduce the risk of a nuclear accident that could have a severe health and environmental impact both in Ukraine and beyond," Grossi added.

Grossi will travel to one of Ukraine's nuclear power plants during his visit this week, the IAEA said.

