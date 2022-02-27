Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has hit back at allegations that his government intends to detonate a dirty bomb on Russian territory, BBC reported.

Dirty bombs are devices that combine conventional explosives with radioactive material and are designed to kill thousands of people instantly.

Russian state TV has also been discussing the prospect in recent days and at Friday night's UN Security Council meeting Russia's ambassador Vasily Nebenzya told delegates: "We do not want Ukraine to develop a 'dirty bomb'," BBC reported.

Ukraine calls out Russian propaganda

In a tweet, Kuleba ridiculed the suggestion, saying: "Russian propaganda has gone off the rails."

"Russian propaganda has gone off the rails and speculates Ukraine might be preparing to drop a 'dirty bomb' on the Russian territory. This is a sick fake. Ukraine doesn't have nuclear weapons, doesn't conduct any work to create/acquire them. We are a responsible member of the NPT," Kuleba said.

Ukraine remains the only country in history to voluntarily give up its nuclear weapons. It surrendered an arsenal of around 5,000 missiles and bombs in 1994 in exchange for security guarantees from Russia and the West, the report said.

(With inputs from IANS)