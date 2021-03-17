The newly elected Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat comments on women donning ripped jeans have taken social media by storm.

Rawat said that if women are seen wearing ripped jeans it paves the way for societal breakdown and is a result of the "bad example" parents set for children.

The comments came during a two-day workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun. Not only that, but he also said if parents allow their children to wear ripped jeans it can lead to substance abuse. He also said that he was shocked to meet a woman who ran an NGO wearing ripped jeans.

"If this kind of woman goes out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to society, to our kids? It all starts at home. What we do, our kids follow," Rawat said. "A child who is taught the right culture at home, no matter how modern he becomes, will never fail in life," as reported by TOI.

"Kyanchi se sanskaar": Mad race of westernisation

Further talking on the subject of substance abuse, he added, "Kyanchi se sanskaar (culture by scissors) — showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids — these are the values being given now. Where is this coming from, if not at home? What is the fault of teachers or schools? Where am I taking my son, showing his knees and in tattered jeans? Girls are no less, showing their knees. Is this good?"

Calling it a "mad race of westernisation" Rawat further added, "While the western world follows us, doing yoga ... covering their body properly. And we run towards nudity."

Ripped jeans is not the problem, ripped mentality is: Social media outrage

As it goes unsaid the comment did not go down well with many and questioned the new Uttarakhand CM for his comments on ripped jeans calling his mentality "ripped." Here's how politicians, journalists and other netizens reacted.

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul wrote, "Message to society: Ripped Jeans are cool and trendy. CM should try himself! If this is the logic given for substance abuse, then god bless those in rehabilitation. Wearing Kurta Pyjama may cure substance abuse."

Politician Sanjha Jha wrote, "Wearing "#rippedjeans" destroys our culture, it seems. It leads to substance abuse. And a societal breakdown. Women should strictly avoid this sacrilege against our pristine customs, says Uttarakhand CM."

Another netizen tweeted, "Shocked to see women in ripped jeans, what message are they sending to society, says Uttarakhand CM@TIRATHSRAWAT. Instead of commenting on womens' dressing choices, BJP CMs should address the alarming rise in crimes against women in their states. Stop this patriarchy!"