Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is likely to tender his resignation on Tuesday amid a political crisis in the BJP state unit. As per sources, Rawat would step down as CM when he would meet the Governor at 4 pm.

Political turmoil in Uttarakhand

This move comes a day after Rawat met central BJP leaders in Delhi. There has been speculation that BJP was mulling political changes in the state after several ministers and MLAs have expressed apprehensions over the working style of Rawat.

Rawat was named the chief ministerial candidate by the BJP after it stormed to power in 2017, winning 57 of 70 seats in the state assembly.