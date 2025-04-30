Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday offered prayers at Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams as the Char Dham Yatra officially commenced in Uttarkashi district, marking the start of one of India's most sacred pilgrimages.

The portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples were ceremonially opened with traditional rituals and Vedic chants, drawing thousands of devotees to the revered shrines nestled in the Himalayas.

The pilgrimage, beginning on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, signals the spiritual journey through the four Himalayan abodes of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Dhami wrote: "This morning, on the holy day of Akshaya Tritiya, I had the privilege of reaching Shri Gangotri Dham and participating in the Kapadodghatan (opening of the gates) program. On this occasion, taking a pledge, I performed the first worship of Maa Ganga in the name of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"After worshipping the revered Maa Ganga with full rites and rituals, prayers were offered for the happiness and prosperity of all the residents of the state and the progress of India," he added.

As part of the celebrations, flowers were showered on devotees present at Gangotri Dham, creating a scene of devotion and festivity. The Chief Minister then proceeded to Yamunotri Dham, where he also offered prayers amid chants and spiritual fervour.

According to officials, over 22 lakh pilgrims have already registered for the yatra at the Rishikesh transit camp, and the number is expected to increase in the coming days.

Special Duty Officer Prajapati Nautiyal confirmed that both online and offline registrations are being conducted, with new registrations still pouring in.

To ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage, several security teams have been deployed along the route. Special arrangements, including separate registration counters for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and foreign nationals, have been made.

District Tourism Officer Shushil Nautiyal said that 20 free registration counters have also been installed.

The portals of Kedarnath Dham are scheduled to open on Friday, followed by Badrinath Dham on Sunday.

On Monday, the Panchmukhi idol of Lord Kedarnath was ceremonially dispatched from the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath after special prayers.

The Char Dham Yatra holds immense significance in the Sanatan tradition and draws lakhs of devotees each year who traverse the sacred circuit in a clockwise sequence.

(With inputs from IANS)