UK to recognise State of Palestine in September unless Israel commits to long-term peace

Downing Street urged Israel to take substantive steps to end "the appalling situation in Gaza" and commit to a long-term and sustainable peace, or else the British government will recognise the State of Palestine in September to "protect the viability of the two-state solution."

In a statement, Downing Street called on Israel to immediately allow the United Nations to resume the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza to prevent starvation, agree to a ceasefire, and clearly state that there will be no annexations in the West Bank.

The statement also called on Hamas to immediately release all hostages, Xinhua news agency reported.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer elaborated on the conditional nature of recognising a Palestinian state during a press conference on Tuesday. He said the British government's primary goal is to change the reality on the ground, and that "this is intended to further that cause."

Starmer also explained the timing of the announcement: "I'm particularly concerned that the idea of a two-state solution is receding and feels further away today than it has for many years."

"There is no better solution for the future of the region than two states," with Israel living with its secure borders recognized and at peace with their neighbors free from the threat of terrorism, and Palestinians living in their own state, in dignity and security free of occupations, said British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Tuesday at a high-level international conference on "The Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution" held at the UN headquarters.

At a media press stakeout after his statement at the meeting, Lammy said the decision that has been taken "puts us on a pathway towards recognition" of the State of Palestine.

"We have seen the most terrific scenes. The global community is deeply offended by children being shot and killed as they reach out for aid," he told reporters.

More than 200 members of parliament from nine political parties signed a letter to the prime minister and Lammy on Saturday, calling on the government to recognize a Palestinian state.

