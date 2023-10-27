The 76th accession of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir with the Indian Union was celebrated in a big way from the UK Parliament to every nook and corner of J&K to make the event historic.

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, various functions were held to celebrate Accession Day.

At Jammu, the grand function was held at Maharaja Hari Singh Park which was addressed by BJP senior leaders who also paid homage to Maharaja Hari Singh.

J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina accompanied by party leaders and others paid tributes to the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh.

Ravinder Raina said that the day of 26 October is of great importance to every resident of J&K in a similar way as that of 15 August.

The whole of Jammu & Kashmir including the illegally occupied part of the undivided J&K and Ladakh with Pakistan and China was made an inseparable part of the Indian Union.

He said that the Accession was completed without any condition by the Maharaja, but NC and Congress who conspired against the unity of the nation for their vested interests propagated a false narrative.

In Kashmir, Wakf Board chairperson highlights the importance of Accession Day

BJP leader and chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Wakf Board Darakshan Andrabi urged the youth to educate the people about the historical importance of the day when Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 1947 formally acceded to India.

Andrabi emphasized the historic importance of 'Accession Day' and urged the youth to play an active role in educating the common masses about the same.

She recalled that on October 26, 1947, the then Maharaja signed the Instrument of Accession, a monumental step that was endorsed by Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, formally merging the State of Jammu & Kashmir with the Union of India.

Accession Day celebrated in the UK Parliament

The House of Commons (UK Parliament) celebrated Jammu and Kashmir Day on the eve of the 76th anniversary of the Accession of the then princely state to India on October 26, 1947.

The program was organized by the Jammu Kashmir diaspora based in the UK and hosted by Rt Hon Bob Blackman, MP Harrow East.

Other parliamentarians attending the event included Rt Hon Jonathan Lord, MP Woking, Rt Hon Theresa Villiers, and MP Chipping Barnet.

I was honoured to host the #JammuAndKashmir day at Parliament for the 76th anniversary of signing the Instrument of Accession by Maharaja Hari Singh. We were joined by special guests, the grandson of the Maharaja: Maharaj Kumar Ajatshatru Singh and his wife Dr Kuvarani Ritu Singh pic.twitter.com/JLqp90mW4X — Bob Blackman (@BobBlackman) October 26, 2023

The special guests for the evening included Ajatshatru Singh and Ritu Singh from the erstwhile royal family of Jammu & Kashmir.

Other keynote speakers included Gautam Sen, Sushil Pandit, and Sajjad Raja, NEP Party representing Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The proceedings were inaugurated by MP Jonathan Lord who welcomed the royals from Jammu and Kashmir and other guests and audience.

Ajatshatru Singh spoke about the Dogra dynasty and their contribution to the establishment and expansion of the princely state of Jammu & Kashmir. He also highlighted, then Maharaja, Hari Singh's role in signing the instrument of Accession with India.