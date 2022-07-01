Recognising her contribution towards furthering the growth of Ayurveda in India and abroad, the UKs All-Party Parliamentary Group on Indian Traditional Sciences (ITSappg) conferred the prestigious Ayurveda Ratna award on Dr Tanuja Nesari, Director of All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Ayush.

Dr Nesari has been honoured for her exceptional service of the highest order for the promotion of Ayurveda by an ITSappg committee represented by dignitaries, including Amarjeet S. Bhamra, Ambassador for Ayurveda and Yoga in Great Britain; Virendra Sharma, MP, UK Parliament and Chair, ITSappg; and Bob Blackman, MP, UK Parliament and Chair, ITSappg.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Indian Traditional Sciences was formed in 2014 with an aim to spread the knowledge of Ayurveda, Yoga, Jyotish, Vastu, Unani and Sangeetam in United Kingdom and abroad.

Its mission is to expand and integrate medical pluralism in the national health service. It works closely with appropriate government and civil society bodies in the UK, EU, and globally to share best practices. ITSappgis working on a book that will serve as an introductory guide to Indian traditional sciences for parliamentarians and would also have contribution from the Ministry of Ayush. It is dedicated to encouraging research in the UK and recently concluded a research on Ashwagandha.

Dr Nesari said, "I am humbled and honoured to accept this award from the UK's All-Party Parliamentary Group on Indian Traditional Sciences. For me, it represents not only a privilege, but a responsibility that I have been bestowed with. It reinforces my belief in Ayurveda's ability to touch the lives of people across the world and promote holistic healing in sync with nature.

"The AIIA has been associated with the London School of Hygiene for doing a research on Ashwagandha. Today, Ayurveda as medicine is gaining momentum and I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Ayush for giving thrust to this sector and making it global. It is a moment of pride for me and the entire Ayurveda fraternity."

The award was presented to the Director at a virtual ceremony on the International Day of Yoga. The European Parliament every year celebrates the International Day of Yoga on June 21.