A model wearing Emirates crew uniform and harnesses underneath, climbed for more than an hour to reach on top of the world, in this case, UAE's Burj Khalia, the tallest building in the world at 828 meters, to shoot an ad film for the airline.

International airline Emirates has taken its passengers and crew to many a height and recently took social media users on a virtual high as it shared the behind-the-scenes stills from its ad film shoot.

Shot with a single drone, the advertising video featured UK stuntwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik as the model and airliner's crewperson to express its gratitude for being removed from UK's red list imposing travel curbs.

Real or fake? A lot of you have asked this question and we’re here to answer it.

Here’s how we made it to the top of the world’s tallest building, the @BurjKhalifa. https://t.co/AGLzMkjDON@EmaarDubai #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter pic.twitter.com/h5TefNQGQe — Emirates Airline (@emirates) August 9, 2021

The video that begins as a close-up shot pans out at the end, nearly running a chill down the viewer's spine as visuals of a lone woman standing on the tallest building around, move away from the sight.

Reacting to the moving stills, Twitter user Somnath Datta shared, "The bird's eye view is indeed dizzying! I read in an article that she is a skydiver, which perhaps mean that she is more used to such views without experiencing the emotions we feel. Mad props to everyone involved."

Nicole Smith-Ludvik, who defines herself as a world traveler, skydiver, yoga instructor, hiker and adventurer, took to her Instagram account to share her excitement.

"This is, without a doubt, one of the most amazing and exciting stunts I've ever done. A big shout out to Emirates Airlines for your creative marketing idea! It was a pleasure being a part of the team!" she wrote.