It was a proud moment for the Kannada cine-goers and Sandalwood when the Karnataka flag was beamed on Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, on Sunday, 31 January. Kiccha Sudeep took the initiative to promote his upcoming movie Vikranth Rona by launching 180-second teaser which combined his journey in film industry and gave glimpses to the visuals of his upcoming flick Vikranth Rona.

Kiccha Completes 25 Years

To mark the celebration of 25 years of Sudeep in the film industry, the Vikranth Rona team came up with the big idea of beaming 180-second video on the world's tallest building. The clip highlighted his journey in the film industry, while giving glimpses to the visuals of his Vikranth Rona, which was earlier titled as Vikranth Rona.

This is a rare feat where a South Indian movie is being promoted on Burj Khalifa. Earlier, the makers of 2.0 had launched the audio of the movie at the venue and had an interaction with the international media.

However, Vikranth Rona team has gone a step ahead and light up the world's tallest building. The title logo was also revealed at the occasion.

How Much it Cost for the Promotions?

Any company which wants to promote their product on Burj Khalifa should send their content to Dubai-based marketing agency Mullen Lowe MENA, which handles lighting displays, four weeks before the scheduled date for display.

For a three minute video, the makers of Vkranth Rona have paid Rs 70 lakh. Normally, during the weekends the rates will be much higher. Since the economy is not booming due to the pandemic, the deal was stuck for the lesser price than usual.

It may be also recalled that Walt Disney had run similar promotions for its movies: The Lion King and Avengers: Endgame movies.

Sudeep, his wife Priya and daughter Saanvi and his Vikranth Rona team had landed in Dubai a few days ago. The actor spoke to the Gulf media about the movie and his 25 years in film industry.