Pathfinder Awards (UKPA) have opened their doors to scale-up companies specializing in AI, Connected & Automated Mobility (CAM) Technology, Cyber Security, and Digital Trade Solutions from South Asia. Winners of these prestigious awards will receive a tailor-made program aimed at facilitating their growth and expansion in the UK, including industry meetings, VIP events, and expert government business growth support.

UK's Business Secretary during London Tech Week that the UKPA initiative builds upon the success of the UK's Tech Rocketship Awards and Global Entrepreneur Programme, showcasing the government's commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

UK government is now seeking to identify and recognize the most promising tech scale-up companies globally through the Unicorn Kingdom: Pathfinder Awards (UKPA). Representing the largest global awards for tech scale-up companies ever launched by the UK's Department for Business and Trade, UKPA offers an unparalleled opportunity for ambitious tech scale-ups across various sectors to establish a foothold in the UK's thriving tech industry, valued at $1 trillion.

Applicants will benefit from the UK's welcoming business environment, highly skilled workforce, and fair regulatory system, making it an attractive destination for tech companies seeking to expand their operations.

Winners of the UKPA will embark on a tailor-made program in the UK, featuring meetings with leading industry and government specialists, exclusive invitations to VIP events, and expert support from the DBT's Global Entrepreneur Programme, aimed at accelerating their growth and success. Additionally, winners will receive exposure and recognition through promotional activities conducted by DBT to further enhance their visibility.

Dominic Johnson, UK Investment Minister, emphasized the significance of these awards in facilitating the growth of tech scale-up companies, highlighting the UK's commitment to supporting businesses in scaling up and leveraging its conducive business environment.

"These awards are a fantastic opportunity for tech scale-up companies to join the UK's thriving $1 trillion tech sector. The awards are part of our commitment across government to help more businesses scale up, and benefit from our highly skilled workforce and supportive regulatory system. The UK already has more unicorns than France and Germany combined, and our country continues to be a place where tech businesses from across the world come to thrive," Johnson said.

Harjinder Kang, His Majesty's Trade Commissioner for South Asia, expressed enthusiasm about the Unicorn Kingdom: Pathfinder Awards, urging innovative tech scale-ups in South Asia to seize this opportunity to tap into the UK's world-leading tech ecosystem and unlock their growth potential on a global scale.

"The Unicorn Kingdom: Pathfinder Awards is a perfect opportunity for the many innovative tech scale-ups across South Asia to gain from the world-leading tech ecosystem of UK. It's an exciting journey that promises massive growth and success potential for the winning companies who want to catapult to the next level. I encourage tech scale-ups in the young and vibrant South Asian countries to take full advantage of this opportunity by applying for the Awards," Kang said.