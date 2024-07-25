UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for his inaugural official visit since taking office. During his visit, Lammy met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the expanding partnership between the two nations.

Prime Minister Modi took to social media platform X to express his appreciation for the visit, stating, "A pleasure to meet UK FS David Lammy. Appreciate the priority accorded by PM Keir Starmer to broaden and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Remain committed to elevating the ties. Welcome the bilateral Technology Security Initiative and the desire to conclude a mutually beneficial FTA."

Lammy, who described India as the "emerging superpower of the 21st century," emphasized the country's significant role on the global stage. In his response on social media, Lammy highlighted the "unique living bridge" between the UK and India, noting the mutual benefits of their collaboration on climate action and business opportunities.

Tech Security Initiative launched

The UK and India have launched a landmark Technology Security Initiative to foster collaboration on telecoms security and drive investment in emerging technologies.

This initiative, negotiated by the National Security Advisors of both countries, marks a significant step in the UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It aims to bolster economic growth in both nations by enhancing cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, including telecoms, critical minerals, AI, quantum computing, health and biotechnology, advanced materials, and semiconductors.

From Bengaluru to Birmingham, the UK-India partnership will drive growth and create jobs.



"This government will put growth at the heart of our foreign policy. That's why three weeks into the job, I am in Delhi announcing a new Technology Security Initiative to deliver on the promise of the UK-India relationship," said Lammy. "This will mean real action together on the challenges of the future from AI to critical minerals. Together we can unlock mutual growth, boost innovation, jobs, and investment."

In addition to the technology agreement, the UK and India committed to closer collaboration on climate change. This includes advancing their green energy partnership with a focus on offshore wind and green hydrogen and creating new opportunities for green growth. The Foreign Secretary and India's Minister for External Affairs, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, also agreed to mobilize finance and support Indian enterprises working on climate and technology, with an emphasis on empowering women and green development.

A £7 million funding call for Future Telecoms research was also announced, underlining the commitment to science, technology, and innovation partnership between the two nations. Secretary of State for Science, Peter Kyle, highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating, "The UK and India are recognized the world over as powerhouses for science, innovation, and technology - and this new agreement will deliver growth and untold benefits for citizens across both nations."

India-UK FTA

Lammy's visit to New Delhi is part of a broader effort to refresh the UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, aiming to drive bilateral cooperation across trade, technology, education, culture, and climate. The Foreign Secretary emphasized the importance of securing a Free Trade Agreement to benefit both economies, describing India as the emerging superpower of the 21st century.

"Our Free Trade Agreement negotiations are the floor, not the ceiling of our ambitions to unlock our shared potential and deliver growth, from Bengaluru to Birmingham," Lammy said. "We have shared interests in the green transition, new technologies, economic security, and global security."

During his visit, Lammy also met with business leaders at India's third-largest technology company to promote UK-India cooperation in cutting-edge science and innovation. He reiterated the importance of the Living Bridge between the UK and India, emphasizing the significant contributions of the 1.7 million people of Indian heritage in the UK.

Lammy also held discussions with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The two leaders focused on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and accelerating the negotiation of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the UK and India.

This visit is notable as the first high-profile delegation from London under the newly formed Labour Party government led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Earlier in the day, the UK Foreign Secretary met with business leaders to discuss collaborative efforts in science and innovation, aimed at enhancing trade and improving livelihoods in both countries. The visit underscores the Labour government's commitment to leveraging the UK-India partnership for global prosperity.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs, commented on the significance of Lammy's visit: "The visit will strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and will reinforce the 'living bridge' between India and the UK."

David Lammy had previously visited India in February as Shadow Foreign Secretary. His current visit marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing strategic dialogue between the UK and India.

Following his engagements in India, the Foreign Secretary will attend the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting in Laos to further advance UK economic partnerships and unveil new cooperation initiatives on climate and health.