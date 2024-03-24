The British High Commissioner to India, in conjunction with VisitBritain, initiated the GREAT Tourism Roadshow in Bengaluru on Thursday, marking a significant step toward fortifying tourism ties between the two nations. With India poised to emerge as a billion-pound visitor market by 2025, the roadshow aims to capitalize on this growing potential.

The GREAT Tourism Roadshow, which commenced its journey in India earlier this year, has now arrived in Bengaluru, drawing the participation of more than 150 travel industry agents and tour operators. This one-of-a-kind initiative seeks to engage key stakeholders in the travel sector and foster collaborative efforts to enhance tourism between India and the UK.

Led by British Deputy High Commissioner Chandru Iyer and VisitBritain's Country Manager for India, Vishal Bhatia, the roadshow features interactive workshops aimed at familiarizing participants with VisitBritain's latest product tools and resources. These workshops provide invaluable insights into leveraging VisitBritain's offerings to attract Indian tourists to the UK.

Speaking at the event, Iyer underscored the economic significance of tourism, highlighting its pivotal role in driving trade between the UK and India. He emphasized the importance of nurturing tourism ties between the two countries, citing the mutual benefits derived from increased visitor traffic.

Bhatia echoed these sentiments, emphasizing India's status as one of VisitBritain's most important inbound visitor markets. He stressed the need for continued collaboration with the Indian travel trade to capitalize on the growing demand for travel to the UK.

The roadshow serves as a platform for promoting British tourism offerings and enhancing awareness among Indian travel agents and tour operators. It aims to showcase the diverse attractions and experiences that the UK has to offer, enticing Indian travelers to explore the country's rich cultural heritage, picturesque landscapes, and vibrant cities.

With Indian visitors having spent a record £764 million in the UK in 2022, the roadshow underscores the UK's enduring appeal as a top destination for Indian travelers. Moreover, with airline seat capacity from India to the UK witnessing a robust recovery, the event seeks to further stimulate tourism growth between the two nations.

In addition to fostering business connections and promoting tourism products, the roadshow also serves as a forum for dialogue and collaboration between industry stakeholders. By facilitating knowledge exchange and networking opportunities, it aims to drive innovation and collaboration within the tourism sector, ultimately contributing to the sustainable growth of tourism between India and the UK.

As India gears up to become a billion-pound visitor market by 2025, initiatives like the GREAT Tourism Roadshow play a crucial role in capitalizing on this growth opportunity and strengthening the longstanding ties between India and the UK in the realm of tourism.