August 1st is celebrated as National Girlfriends Day. Well, it's not exactly what you are thinking of.

Here's everything you need to know about this day! What is the significance of girlfriends day? When was the term 'girlfriend' coined? Why is it celebrated and more.

What is National Girlfriend day!

National Girlfriend Day is an annual event that encourages women across the U.S. to get together and celebrate their special bond of friendship.

When did the term girlfriend come into use!

For the first time, in 1863, girlfriend was used to describing a woman's female friend in youth. However, until the 1920s, the word was used to describe a person's female romantic partner.

Who are your girlfriends?

Girlfriends fall into many categories. While many grew up together, others meet through work or college. Still, others share a bond much deeper; sisters and mothers meet the definition of girlfriends, too. Though these types of relationships cross our minds frequently, we often fail to set aside time to spend with each other.

History of National Girlfriend day

1851: A Friendship That Changed The World

Susan B Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton met and become friends, 18 years later they formed the National Woman Suffrage Association.

1955: A Star Is Born

Marilyn Monroe helped Ella Fitzgerald book a gig at the Mocambo in Hollywood. An act Ella says changed her career.

1869: Women In Medicine

The Edinburgh Seven battled against sexism until they eventually helped bring in laws that allowed women to study medicine.

2004: The First Celebration

Mistress Susan created National Girlfriend Day as a way for gal pals to express gratitude to each other.

How is National Girlfriend day celebrated?

As this day is all about hanging out with your girlfriends, the main tradition is to spend some quality time with your friends. People tend to spend National Girlfriend Day having fun with their girlfriends in and doing activities that they have previously bonded on together.

But it seems netizens on Twitter in the U.K. have got the meaning of girlfriend's day completely wrong. Social media celebrated the day with #NationalGirlfriendDay without knowing the significance

Check out some of the hilarious memes, tweets on #NationalGirlfriendsDay that will make you laugh out loud!

Twitter eboys looking through the #NationalGirlfriendDay hashtag to find lonely women pic.twitter.com/DzeRtfTlzu — Shiit@ke (@final_fungi) August 1, 2020

it all started with a DM...happy #NationalGirlfriendDay to my baby ? pic.twitter.com/M5Z8ouoxiL — tory! ? (@notTORYY) August 1, 2020

who Created #NationalGirlfriendDay just To humiliate Me — want a gf (@plsfindmeagf) August 1, 2020

Always remember girlies, romantic partners will come and go. Jobs are won and lost. No matter what happens, your girls will be there in a crunch.