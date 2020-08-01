It's Eid al-Adha today, and TV star Sara Khan is celebrating the festival with her family at home with loads of delicacies prepared by her mother. The actress misses meeting her friends and celebrating the joys of festivity with them.

In an exclusive tete-a-tete with International Business Times, Sara Khan walked down the memory lane and spoke about the time she would go out and have fun with her friends. She also opened up about how she is celebrating the festival in COVID times, 'Eidi '(gifts) that she got and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

How are you celebrating Eid?

I'm celebrating Eid at home with my family, just the way we celebrated our first Eid. As it's Bakri Eid, and we're all caught up cooking up all the delicacies! I guess this is the new Eid, as we can't go out or have any sort of family gatherings!

What are the special delicacies cooked today at home?

Dahi Wadas, Nalli Nihari, among a lot of other dishes will be cooked today. And some of the delicacies we will be sending our close ones.

Memories of Eid during childhood?

There are so many beautiful memories of my childhood. I like every bit of this festival. I love meeting my friends and family. I always loved going out and trying out different kinds of homemade delicacies at my friend's house.



What did you get as Eidi?

I received 'Eidi' as my token of blessings from my parents and I feel truly blessed.

'Are you shooting today?

No, I'm not shooting today. But if there was a shoot scheduled, I would have been shooting! (smiles)

On the work front, Sara Khan is seen in &TV's show Santoshi Maa.

Team International Business Times wishes Eid al-Adha Mubarak to one and all.