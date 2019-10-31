The movie Ujda Chaman has had a special screening for the critics, following which, some reviews of the film have come out. The makers of the comedy-drama would not be happy to see the critics' response though.

Starring Sunny Singh in the lead role, Ujda Chaman has mostly got negative reviews from the critics. It is being said that the movie has a strong message, but fails to entertain much. The humour apparently falls flat, and it is being called an opportunity lost.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Ujda Chaman features Sunny as an almost bald man, who struggles to find a bride for himself. Apart from Sunny, the film also features Maanvi Gagroo, Saurabh Shukla, Karishma Sharma, Atul Kumar among others.

Check some of the critics' review and rating of Ujda Chaman:

Times of India: Overall, 'Ujda Chaman' carries a relevant message, but the ride to finally get to it is a wobbly one. (2.5*/5*)

Firstpost: Ujda Chaman is a poor adaptation (Danish Singh) of the 2017 Kannada film Ondu Motteya Kathe (Story of Egghead) directed by Abhishek Pathak. The director amps up the background music and sound effects in an attempt to underline the lame attempts at humour and also forgoes finesse and subtlety in storytelling. (1*/5*)

Filmfare: Overall, while the film does raise some important issues, it suffers from faulty execution. It comes across as a missed opportunity at best. (2.5*/5*)

Koimoi: All said and done, Ujda Chaman lacks what it takes to be an entertaining film. The humour falls flat, no strong supporting cast to keep you hooked, a story that can be done within a single line – all of this is churned and processed for 120 minutes frustrating the life out of you. (2*/5*)

Republic: Overall, Ujda Chaman is not an extraordinary movie that makes you laugh throughout its 120-minute running time. However, it is a decent comedy that keeps you entertained all through since laughs are guaranteed. It is one of those movies that is perfect for a fun evening with the family. It is also a Rajkumar Hirani-kind of the genre, since it conveys a very important message in a light-hearted manner. A much better option than Housefull 4 during this festive season. (3.5*/5*)

Spotboye: The film comes out like a (noisy) play. Pathak needs to go back to the drawing board. The music team needs a break. (2*/5*)

India TV: 'Ujda Chaman', at best, is a missed opportunity -- of taking a potentially good concept, originally written by Raj B Shetty, further and making a socially relevant film. What Abhishek Pathak, the director, does instead is misuse and abuse the novelty factor the script had, and dole out a borderline cringey narrative of a 30-year old who hasn't yet got the "opportunity" to get laid because of premature balding. (1.5*/5*)