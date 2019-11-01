Rating Ujda Chaman

Lately, comedy-dramas with a good social message has been very effective for Bollywood. However, without enough dose of entertainment, even this genre can fail. Ujda Chaman is one movie that is based on an impactful subject but lacks in the humour part.

STORYLINE

Chaman Kohli (Sunny Singh) is a 30-year-old Hindi teacher in a government college in Delhi. Being a "pure" guy even in his thirties, Chaman desperately seeks lady-love. Even his parents leave no stone unturned to find a bride for him. But every girl rejects him as soon as they see his bald head.

On one side Chaman is fed-up of being mocked every day by his students, who call him "Ujda Chaman", on another side his desperation for not getting a girl reaches its peak. His parents are extremely worried for him as well, as their family pandit (Saurabh Shukla) says that Chaman will have to live the life of a celibate if he does not get married before he turns 31.

After a series of rejections and humiliation, finally Chaman gets some attention and care from one of his female students, Aaina (Karishma Sharma), and in no time he falls in love with her.

However, soon his dreams shatter as the girl's only intention was to use him and then dump him. Angry and frustrated with this, Chaman tries his luck on Tinder, where he finds Apsara (Maanvi Gagroo), an overweight girl. Both of them right-swipe each other and decide to meet, but their excitement turns disappointment when they see how they both look in reality.

Although they both reject each other in their minds after the first meet, destiny has different plans for them. Whether Chaman gets the girl of his dreams or he ends up living the life of a celibate, is for you to watch and know.

PERFORMANCES

Sunny Singh, who is known for roles in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, is yet again seen playing the character of a good-hearted "bechara" guy. He pulls off the character well enough.

Maanvi does a good job, showcasing the gradual change in her emotions. Atul Kumar and Grusha Kapoor as Chaman's parents add some humour to the plot. Rest of the supporting cast also did a decent job.

POSITIVES

Ujda Chaman has an interesting subject line. It also gives out some vital social messages. The movie does not have any song, which is a pleasant thing. The film is short and crisp.

NEGATIVES

Although the movie has certain funny sequences, it does not match up to the level of other comedy-dramas in recent past. It lacks enough dose of entertainment and punch-lines.

VERDICT

Overall, Ujda Chaman is a decent one-time watch, but it could have been much better if the entertainment quotient was a bit more.