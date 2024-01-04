Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got married to her long-time beau fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai on January 3, 2024. After registering the marriage at Mumbai's Taj Land End, Mumbai. Aamir Khan hugged Nupur and warmly welcomed him to the family. He also got emotional seeing Ira getting married to the love of his life.

Aamir's son-in-law Nupur wore black vests and grey shorts while registering his marriage with Ira. Netizens slammed Nupur for being casual at his wedding and hugging his father-in-law in briefs and vests.

Take a look at the comments.

A user said, "Respect your wife, in-laws, and parents, at least wear proper attire/ dress up for the wedding. Did he think this would look cool? seriously?"

Another mentioned, "This is how he goes to his wedding?"

The third user wrote, "Shameful attire! At least respect the family!"

Ira's reaction to Nupur's look

A video of Ira Khan sending Nupur Shikhare for a shower after he was seen signing their marriage papers, has surfaced online.

The couple's close family, including Ira's mother Reena Dutta, was seen laughing as her daughter announced on the mic, "He (Nupur) is going to go shower... goodbye (she looked at him and said).

Aamir opted for a cream-coloured sherwani and a pink turban for Ira's wedding.

Soon after registering his marriage, Ira and Nupur posed for the media.

Aamir Khan, Ira Khan, and Nupur were joined by Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, sons Junaid and Azad, and Shikhare's mother. Aamir Khan greeted the media with folded hands as he posed for the paparazzi.

A fashion-based Instagram page Diet Sabya wrote on Instagram Stories, "Honestly slay. Why has this caused so much chaos? It is so unserious, I love it. It is their (Nupur and Ira's) wedding and they can very much do what they want."

The Instagram account was responding to an Instagram user, who had said, "I can't stop laughing at his absolute disregard for getting dressed." A person had also tweeted about the groom's look, "Ira and Nupur's wedding will go down in Bollywood wedding history as one of the... marrying in kachha-baniyan (underwear)."

Who wore what

Aamir opted for a cream-coloured sherwani and a pink turban. Aamir's first wife, Reena Dutta, was seen in a white blue and golden outfit. Kiran was seen in a golden and green traditional outfit. Nupur was seen in an athleisure outfit at the venue.

Videos of him and Ira on stage as they registered their marriage were being widely shared and many on social media could not believe how underdressed the groom was.

Nupur jogged from his house to the venue in a black vest and white shorts. A grand wedding function has been planned in Udaipur on January 8. The couple, along with their families, will head to Udaipur soon.

How Nupur and Ira met?

Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father that's how they met and sparks flew. Nupur's mother Pritam Shikhare, is a trained Kathak dancer.

A day before their wedding, on Tuesday night, Nupur Shikhare shared a series of pictures with Ira and wrote on Instagram, "One more day of being your fiancee @khan.ira. I love you so much." In response, Ira Khan posted heart and hug emojis.