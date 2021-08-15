A Canadian military pilot and another pilot of a passenger airline have reported UFO sightings on July 30 over the Gulf of Saint Lawrence. Both the pilots reported that the alleged UFO spotted in the skies was green in color, and it screeched across the skies before vanishing into the clouds.

Mysterious UFO spotted in the skies of Canada

Even though both these pilots witnessed UFOs, it did not impact the operations of either flight. When the pilot witnessed the UFO, the KLM passenger flight (KLM618) was traveling from Boston to Amsterdam, while the Canadian military transport aircraft (CFC4003) was flying between CFB Trenton, a base in Ontario, and Cologne, Germany.

This is for the first time that a military pilot and an airline pilot are describing similar UFO events on the same day. The news of the UFO sighting in Canadian skies has now gone viral on online platforms, and it has made several netizens believe that alien existence on earth could be real. However, some other people suggested that the unknown flying vessel spotted in the skies of Canada could be advanced military vessels developed by the United States Air Force.

Is Canada not concerned about UFO sightings?

In the meantime, Daily Star has apparently quoted a Canadian source and has reported that the government is hesitant and worried about commenting on alien life and UFO events.

''The MoD can't deny the existence of UFOs because there are reports coming in every week, so it tries to fudge the issue by saying that no UFOs have posed a military threat,'' said the source.

A spokesperson from the Department of National Defence also revealed that the government has no intentions to investigate UFOs further.

As news of the government's hesitance to investigate UFOs comes into the picture, several conspiracy theorists have started alleging that the authorities are intentionally trying to cover up the realities surrounding alien existence.