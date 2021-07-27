Recently, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Virgin Group's Richard Branson made history by traveling to space. The trips made by these billionaires opened up new possibilities in the future of space tourism. In the meantime, a section of people has put forward a new conspiracy theory which states that UFOs could be aircraft piloted by the universe's richest aliens.

Billionaire's flying UFOs to earth

This weird conspiracy theory was initially put forward by a Facebook user named Molly Elizabeth. The Facebook user recently asked a tricky question, "what if UFOs are just billionaires from other planets." The post made by Elizabeth went viral, and it has already racked up more than 37,000 shares.

Even though Elizabeth's post lacks scientific evidence, several people seem convinced about her idea, and many commentators claimed that her theory could be feasible, especially at a time when authentic UFO clips are regularly surfacing on the internet.

However, a section of other users sarcastically claimed that the richest aliens will not travel to earth, but they will try to reach another dimension using their wealth.

When Pentagon released UFO report

A few weeks back, Pentagon had released its much-anticipated UFO report. In the report, Pentagon talked about 144 unexplainable UFO sightings. However, the defense department neither admitted nor denied the involvement of aliens behind these UFO sightings.

Recently, Luis Elizondo, who had previously worked with the secretive Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) claimed that he has seen a 23-minute UFO video clip. He also added that the UFO clip was extremely compelling.

Elizondo also made it clear that he will get arrested if he reveals more details about the clip and associated UFO sighting.