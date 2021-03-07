Conspiracy theorists all across the world strongly believe that alien existence on earth is real, and to substantiate this theory, they often put forward examples of mysterious UFO sightings that happens in various parts of the globe. As UFO mysteries deepen, Baker Mayfield, who plays as a quarterback for NFL team Cleveland Browns has shockingly claimed that there could be alien activities in Texas.

Alien activity in Texas?

Mayfield made these claims after witnessing a strange UFO sighting while he was on the way home from dinner with his partner Emily. The American footballer revealed that he saw he saw a UFO dropping towards Lake Travis, a reservoir located in the Colorado River.

"Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner... we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it... A very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witnessed this?" wrote Mayfield on his Twitter page.

Netizens react to Mayfield's claims

As the tweet posted by Mayfield went viral on Twitter, several people also shared their UFO experience, and one user named David claimed to have seen the same sighting.

"No way, I thought I was the only one! I live on Lake Travis and my parents called me crazy when I ran to tell them. No way you saw it too!" wrote David.

Several other people claimed that the recent UFO sighting strongly indicates that Texas is a hotbed of alien activities. Some of them even argued that the government is well aware of alien existence on planet earth.

However, astronomer Patrick Valley put forward a logical explanation. According to Valley, the bright flying object in the skies could be most probably the latest SpaceX launch. Just hours before Mayfield's tweet, SpaceX had launched its Starship SN10 rocket from Boca Chica testing range, which is only a few hundred kilometers from Lake Travis.