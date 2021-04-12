Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that alien existence on earth is real, and to substantiate this theory, they often put forward the examples of UFO sightings that have happened in various parts of the globe. The mystery regarding one such UFO event is unanswered even after 55 years, and this eerie sighting happened in Australia in 1966. Unlike other UFO sightings where there will be only one or two witnesses, this event happened before the eyes of hundreds of school children and teachers.

Mysterious UFO event in Australia

The alleged UFO sighting was witnessed by 300 and staff from Westall High School Melbourne, and they saw multiple UFOs silently flying through the sky before landing in a nearby field. The event is widely considered the largest mass UFO sighting ever happened in Australia.

After the event, Dr. James E. McDonald, an American physicist known for his UFO research conducted an interview with Andrew Greenwood, a science teacher at the Westall school.

"Greenwood told me the UFO was first brought to his attention by a hysterical child who ran into his classroom and told him there's a flying saucer outside. He thought this child had become deranged or something so he didn't take any notice, but when the child insisted that this object was in the sky he decided to go out and have a look for himself," said McDonald after interviewing Greenwood.

Greenwood saw UFO hovering in the skies

Greenwood soon went out of the classroom, and he saw students looking towards the northeast area of the school ground. The science teacher was shocked to see a UFO hovering close to the powerline.

Greenwood revealed that the UFO was spherical in shape, and it was about the size of a car. He also added that five planes came and surrounded the object as more people began gathering to watch the scene before them.

"The planes were doing everything possible to approach the object and he said how they all avoided a collision he will never know. Every time they got too close to the object it would slowly accelerate, then rapidly accelerate and then move away from them and stop. Then they would take off after it again and the same thing would happen," added McDonald.

Suddenly the UFO shot away and vanished within seconds, and the principal asked students to go to their classrooms.

Since then, several theories were put forward to explain this bizarre UFO event. While conspiracy theorists call it proof of alien existence, some people believe that the craft could be a secret space vessel developed by the government.