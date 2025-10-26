Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, along with actor Kriti Sanon and her boyfriend Kabir, was spotted at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena for the UFC 321 match, held as part of the Abu Dhabi Tourism promotion.

Several photos and videos of Kriti, Kabir, and Varun bonding during the event surfaced online. While Kriti and Varun were seen interacting throughout the evening, it was Kabir and Varun who seemed to enjoy the match the most. Kriti, on the other hand, appeared a little lost and confused, as if she didn't quite understand the game.

UFC 321 match is a boys' game: Kriti Sanon looked disinterested

Many noticed that Varun seemed to be third-wheeling between the couple, but Kabir and Varun bonded over UFC.

Kriti took to social media and shared a carousel of photos from the match, where she was seen enjoying her time with the two boys.

She wrote, "Fight night energy in Abu Dhabi (Fire emoji Thrilled to witness the madness at UFC 321 with these 2! (Bomb and boxing glove emoji)."

A Reddit user also shared a video of the trio with the caption, "Kriti, Kabir, and Varun Dhawan in Abu Dhabi for UFC 321." Netizens quickly reacted, pointing out that Kriti looked unimpressed and didn't seem to vibe with the boys.

One user wrote, "Varun apni biwi ke alawa sabke sath dikhta hai..."

Another commented, "Looks like UFC isn't Kriti's jam."

A third added, "She looks like she's trying very hard to look interested when she'd rather chill at home lol."

Varun also shared a bunch of photos on his social media, revealing he met former MMA champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In one viral clip, Khabib was seen getting mobbed for selfies, while Varun managed to catch him for a quick moment before the fighter walked away.

Saturday's UFC 321 card featured Umar Nurmagomedov, Tom Aspinall, and Mario Bautista in action. The event was a landmark one, as Aspinall returned to the octagon after 455 days to defend his world heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane. Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov (19-1) secured a solid win over Bautista (16-3).

Kriti and Varun last shared screen space in Bhediya. Producer Dinesh Vijan has already confirmed sequels to the Varun Dhawan-led franchise, and fans are eagerly awaiting the shoot to begin.

On the work front, Kriti is currently filming Cocktail 2, while Varun will next be seen in Border 2.