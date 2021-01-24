https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/755826/indias-win-australia-aussie-fans-bharat-mata-ki-jai-chant-leaves-everyone-emotional.jpg IBTimes IN

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor was on Sunday left stunned on his return to the UFC as Dustin Poirier claimed victory in their rematch at UFC 257 at the Etihad Arena.

McGregor, who came out of retirement for a third time to face Poirier, was beaten in the second round via technical knockout. The finish came at 2 minutes 32 seconds into round two.

McGregor seemed to start well as he survived an early takedown and pinned Poirier against the fence for most of the first round.

However, the American southpaw replied with a series of leg kicks, before pouncing on McGregor midway through the second round to take his record to 27-6.

McGregor's reacts to fight

This was McGregor's first fight in a year when he stopped Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. Before that he had not stepped inside the octagon since October 2018 when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"I'm gutted, it's a tough one to swallow," said McGregor after the bout as per BBC Sport.

"His leg kicks were good, my leg was dead and I wasn't as comfortable as I needed to be. I have to dust it off and come back."

After the bout, Nurmagomedov said on Twitter: "This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality."

This was the second clash between McGregor and Poirier as they had fought before back in 2014. At that time, the American was stopped inside 106 seconds.

(With inputs from IANS)