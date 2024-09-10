UEFA Nations League: France, Italy, Norway cruise to victory

France got their UEFA Nations League campaign back on track with an impressive win against Belgium.

Didier Deschamps' side bounced back from Friday's defeat by Italy, seeing off a resilient Belgium side 2-0 in Lyon. While the Red Devils found some early joy against a much-changed France line-up, Les Bleus grew into the encounter and looked the more dangerous; they were rewarded midway through the first half.

Koen Casteels, at full stretch, did well to get a palm on Ousmane Dembele's effort from inside the box but Randal Kolo Muani was on hand to smash in the rebound.

France were more imposing and controlled in the second half, and Dembele's exquisitely driven finish sealed the points to take them level with Belgium in Group A2.

On the other hand, Italy overcame Israel 2-1 in Budapest to make it two wins from two.

Israel started well and went close through Manor Solomon's curled effort, but it was Davide Frattesi who struck first when he instinctively chested Federico Dimarco's cross into the bottom corner.

A similarly strong opening to the second period from Ran Ben Shimon's outfit was ultimately in vain, as Moise Kean rammed in Italy's second from close range after Yoav Gerafi had denied Giacomo Raspadori. Mohammad Abu Fani's well-hit late volley gave Israel hope, but they were unable to complete the comeback.

Elsewhere, Benjamin Sesko and Kerem Akturkoglu registered fine hat-tricks as Slovenia and Turkiye recorded their first wins of the campaign.

Riding on Sesko's hat-trick, Slovenia registered a 3-0 win over Kazakhstan in Group G while Turkiye moved past Iceland 3-1 in group H.

Menwhile, Erling Haaland's 80th-minute strike saw Norway beat Austria 2-1 to pick up their first Nations League win of the new season. Haaland also took his tally to 32 goals in 35 appearances for Norway.

(With inputs from IANS)