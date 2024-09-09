Old Trafford project aims to maximise growth and regeneration in Manchester

Manchester United, Trafford Council, and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) have entered into a strategic partnership to maximise the growth and regeneration opportunities of the Trafford Wharfside area through the Old Trafford Project.

An advisory team, led by an independent director, will be appointed to support the ongoing work to develop an ambitious vision for the area around Old Trafford, with a focus on how a world-class stadium can catalyse wider regeneration, bringing social and economic benefits to all of Trafford and the surrounding city region.

Lord Coe, Chair of the Task Force, said, "The objective of this once-in-a-generation project is not only the development of a world-class stadium for the north of England, but also to ensure that this brings broad social and economic benefits to the local area and surrounding region."

The appointed director and advisory team will ensure alignment with the existing Trafford Wharfside masterplanning process and the work of the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force, the group of local leaders and national experts set up in March to explore options for a new or redeveloped stadium at the home of Manchester United.

Technical and project management support will be provided by the advisory team to Trafford Council, GMCA and Manchester United as planning work intensifies, with the group also delivering important guidance to inform the final recommendations of the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force.

"Greater Manchester has a strong claim to be the biggest footballing city-region on the planet. Few places come close to matching our heritage and the global impact of our clubs and our culture. "The future of Old Trafford is the next chapter of that story, and we have a chance now to make sure it's written properly," said Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.

(With inputs from IANS)