Portugal beat Netherlands to clinch the inaugural UEFA Nations League trophy by one goal from Valencia winger Goncalo Guedes at the Estadio do Dragao stadium, in Porto. The 2016 Euro Champions extended their winning streak to 10 games with the victory. The Dutchmen who failed to qualify for the last two international tournaments could not equalise but tried their level best to do so. This trophy was the 29th career cup win for Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

The match did not produce much from the Netherlands side in the first half as Portugal were looking much more sharper. Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillissen was the busier shot-stopper in the first half saving long-range shots from Bruno Fernandes. The Sporting Lisbon midfielder was a major threat for the Dutch defence in the first half but captain Virgin Van Dijk and Ajax captain, 19-year-old Matthijs de Ligt were rock solid in defence. The Manchester United summer target performed really well throughout the match. The Netherlands were much more sharper in the second half and Rui Patricio became the busier goalkeeper saving attempts from Georginio Wijnaldum.

But at the hour mark, Goncalo Guedes opened the scoring as the winger got a cutback ball delivered to him by Bernardo Silva and smashed it at the bottom right corner of the net from the edge of the box. Cillissen could have done much better as the ball went in after touching his left hand.

After the goal, Netherlands started to press harder but could not open scoring because of the gritty Portugal defence. Patricio made a great save when Martin de Roon fired a shot from 20 yards. Cristiano Ronaldo who tried to add to his tally of 88 international goals was kept silent throughout the match by Van Dijk.

This is Portugal's second trophy win in three years and they are looking like an invincible force in Europe. On the other hand, England finished the tournament as third after defeating Switzerland in the penalties.