In a major bus accident, at least nine people killed and 27 others were injured when a private bus collided with a roadside boulder before overturning at Mulnur ghat in Karkala of Udupi district on Saturday night, February 15.

The private bus from Sringeri bound to Mangaluru, carried 40 people on board when the accident occurred.

As per the preliminary reports, the bus driver failed to negotiate a curve while travelling on a ghat road at Mala near SK border, Karkala.

While seven persons died on the spot, two others died on the way to the hospital. Udupi superintendent of police N Vishnuvardhan was on the way to the hospital where the injured had been admitted.

Rash driving is said to be the reason behind the accident. Udupi SP Vishnuvardhan rushed the spot and took steps to shift the injured to the hospital.

The seven deceased belonging to Mysuru have been identified as Radaravi, Yogendra, Preetham Gowda, Basavaraj, Anagha, Sharol, Ranjitha.

The deceased were employees of Vital Records Private Limited near JCK Industrial Park. The group was visiting Udupi, Hornadu and Kudremukh, TOI reported.

While some of the injured persons were rushed to Manipal hospital, others were taken to the Karkala city government hospital. A case has been registered at the Karkala Rural Police Station, the police said.

Other accidents

Last month, three persons were killed and four others were injured after a fatal collision between a van and a bus near Bengaluru.

Both the vehicles caught fire after the impact, but while passengers of the bus, travelling from Bengaluru to Shivamogga, managed to escape, the three passengers who were trapped in the van could not escape and were charred to death.